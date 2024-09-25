Bill Offers Financial Assistance To Spouses Of First Responders

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced which would provide financial assistance to the spouses of PA first responders killed in the line of duty. House Bill 2559 would clarify a provision in the state Workers’ Compensation Act and ensure surviving spouses of emergency personnel continue to receive death benefits, even if they choose to remarry. Current law does keep retirement pensions in place at 50% for surviving spouses, but death benefits cease upon remarriage. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Lindsay Powell said standing with first responders means standing with their families and her bill would help give them the financial stability to rebuild their lives. The bill is before the PA House Labor & Industry Committee.