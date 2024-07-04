Bill Offers Discounted Hunting/Fishing Licenses To PA Volunteer Firefighters

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved a bill that would enable volunteer firefighters to obtain discounted hunting licenses and fishing licenses in PA. Resident adult hunting licenses cost $20.97 and fishing licenses cost $27.97. Senate Bill 522 would reduce the cost of each to $1 for volunteer firefighters who served at least the previous 12 months in the Commonwealth. Bill sponsor, Sen. Michele Brooks says her legislation is a small way to show our appreciation to those who volunteer and risk their lives to make our communities a safer place. She added it is not a complete answer to help address the dwindling amount of volunteer firefighters, but hopes that this is one more way to help fire companies recruit and retain members. In the 1970’s, PA had as many as 300,000 volunteer firefighters. There are about 38,000 volunteer firefighters currently in the Keystone State. The bill now heads to the PA House.