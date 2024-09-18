Bill Offers Bonus For PA Global War On Terror Veterans

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee approved a bill authorizing bonus payments for PA military veterans who served in the Global War on Terror. Senate Bill 1316 would authorize bonuses for PA residents who served during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Veterans would be eligible if they were PA residents while they served and are current residents of the Commonwealth. Military veterans engaged in active service during the Global War on Terror would be eligible for a $500 bonus. Veterans engaged in active service in direct support of the Global War on Terror would receive a $1,000 bonus. Those recognized as engaging in direct support would include veterans who received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal or Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal. Veterans designated as a prisoner of war and the family of a veteran killed in action during the Global War on Terror each would receive a $5,000 bonus. The bill now heads to the full state Senate.