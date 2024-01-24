Bill Offering Income Tax Relief To Delaware Residents Defeated

DOVER, DE (AP) – A GOP proposal offering income tax relief to all Delaware residents has failed to clear a Democrat-led House committee. The bill failed to win enough votes in the Revenue and Finance Committee. The measure raises the minimum income subject to state income tax from $2,000 to $2,500. It also replaces the current six income tax brackets with three new brackets. Analysts estimate the proposal would cost the general fund about $190 million in its first year of implementation, and $479 million in the first full fiscal year. Bill supporters said the proposal could provide an economic stimulus, benefiting those most in need while helping offset the tax loss to the state.