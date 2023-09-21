Bill Moves 2024 PA Primary Election To Earlier Date

HARRISBURG – A bill to move up the date of PA’s 2024 primary election by five weeks was approved by a bipartisan vote in the state Senate. Under current law, PA’s 2024 primary election would take place on April 23. Under Senate Bill 224, the 2024 primary election would be moved up to March 19. The current primary date conflicts with Passover, which would disenfranchise many Jewish people. An earlier primary would give PA voters more of a say in deciding presidential nominees. The bill now heads to the PA House.