Bill Makes State Funds Available For Local Bridges

HARRISBURG – A bill that would make state funding available for local bridge projects was approved by the PA Senate. Currently, state Motor License Fund dollars are appropriated for the construction and repair of county bridges. While the funds are used to repair county-owned bridges, current spending guidance fails to note how the funds could be used for bridges owned by municipalities within said counties. As a result, municipal bridges suffer and go without repair while remaining funds go unused due to ambiguous guidance. Senate Bill 799 would give counties the flexibility they need to fund local bridge projects. Bill sponsor, Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties said his legislation removes regulatory barriers and gives counties the flexibility needed to make much-needed repairs to both county-owned and municipal-owned bridges. Senate Bill 799 now goes to the PA House.