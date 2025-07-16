Bill Makes PA Leader In AI/Data Center Development

HARRISBURG – Legislation aims to establish PA as the premier destination for data center and AI development. Senate Bill 939 would establish the Commonwealth Opportunity Zone, a statewide regulatory relief designation designed to position the state for the job creation and economic opportunities presented by these rapidly growing industries. The bill would place data center development under a “Fast Track” permitting process, guaranteeing timely approval of essential permits. It also establishes reasonable ordinance parameters, allowing data centers to operate under the same clear rules as similar industrial facilities, while preserving local control. The measure was introduced in conjunction with U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick’s PA Energy and Innovation Summit held in Pittsburgh. The bill has been referred to the PA Senate Communications & Technology Committee.