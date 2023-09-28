Bill Makes ID’s/Driver’s Licenses Easier For Disabled

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians with disabilities would have easier accessibility to photo ID cards and driver’s licenses under a bill approved by the PA House. House Bill 1291 would allow individuals with certain conditions to request PennDOT to issue a renewal of an ID card or driver’s license using the most recent color photo and signature of the applicant on file. Residents who meet the criteria for a severely disabled veteran placard/plate would also qualify for remote renewal. Bill sponsor, Delaware County Rep. Jennifer O’Mara said renewing the ID online from home would replace an in-person visit to the DMV, increasing the convenience of having an ID for persons living with mobility issues, blindness, limb loss, and extreme heart conditions, who cannot legally drive, but still need a form of photo ID to carry out essential functions of their life. The bill now advances to the state Senate.