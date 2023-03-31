Bill Makes Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Available

HARRISBURG – A Chester County lawmaker is proposing legislation requiring new non-residential buildings in the Commonwealth to be constructed with the necessary infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging stations. Rep. Kristine Howard says her measure would ensure the availability of electric vehicle charging stations in places consumers frequent most, such as retail facilities, hotels, schools, and restaurants. She added that knowing electric vehicle charging stations are available along frequented routes and locations raises consumer confidence in the technology. Howard has issued a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for her legislation.