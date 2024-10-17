Bill Makes Diwali A Holiday In PA

HARRISBURG – A bill making Diwali an official holiday in PA is headed to the governor. Senate Bill 402 would not require school, government, or employer closings. Lawmakers said thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, as a time of reflection and gathering and recognizing it as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity. Diwali, the Festival of Lights is celebrated by over a billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists worldwide. It represents not only the celebration of the triumph of good over evil, but also a sacred time for families of multiple faiths to celebrate the bond that keeps them together.