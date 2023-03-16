Bill Limits Firefighter Exposure To PFAs

HARRISBURG – A bill establishing statewide uniform requirements restricting the use of “Class B” firefighting foams containing per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances or PFAS for training purposes has been passed by the PA Senate, according to the bill’s sponsor Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw. Senate Bill 144 would restrict the use of foam containing PFAS beginning January 1, 2024 and direct the State Fire Commissioner to assist firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to transition to the use of Class B firefighting foam that does not contain the chemicals. It would not impact the continued use of firefighting foams during emergency situations. The bill will protect firefighters moving forward, while also safeguarding our ground and surface water from contamination. The bill is now before the PA House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee for review.