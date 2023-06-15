Bill Lifts Cap On PSP Troopers

HARRISBURG – The PA House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved legislation which would lift a cap on the number of State Police troopers. The current compliment is capped at 4,740 troopers and has not been increased since 2001. Bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Tim Briggs said over the past 22 years, PSP has seen a significant increase in coverage area, has assumed responsibilities in at least 65 additional municipalities with a 38% increase in total incidents. During the same period, PSP has absorbed 55 additional legislatively mandated activities that have strained resources and negatively impacted patrol functions. While PSP has been given significantly more responsibilities over the last two decades, there has not been a corresponding increase to the statutory cap for the enlisted compliment.