Bill Keeps PFAs From Skin Contact

HARRISBURG -A bipartisan bill would ban PFAS from certain high contact products with the skin. PFAS are synthetic chemicals linked to a range of serious health risks, including cancer, immune system suppression, reduced fertility, and more. They’re found in many daily-use household products. An additional concern with PFAS-containing products is that once they enter a landfill, they contaminate groundwater, putting nearby drinking water supplies at a risk of contamination. House Bill 2145 would ban the use of PFAS in the manufacture of cosmetics, dental floss, juvenile products, and menstrual products. The bill would provide manufacturers with time to adjust to the new requirements. The bill has been referred to the PA House Consumer Protection, Technology, & Utilities Committee.