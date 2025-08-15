Bill Keeps mRNA Vaccines From Animals

HARRISBURG – With re-examination of the foods and chemicals we put in our body, Erie County Rep. Jacob Banta has introduced a bill to ban the use of mRNA vaccines in animals in PA to ensure the safety of our food supply. While there are no mRNA vaccines currently approved for use in animals, there are some in the testing phase of development. As recently as June 2025, the Food and Drug Administration has updated requirements for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines intended for humans to include warnings about the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis post-vaccination. Banta says we can’t repeat the same mistakes made with the roll out and requirements of COVID-19 vaccines in humans. House Bill 1793 is before the PA House Consumer Protection, Technology, & Utilities Committee.