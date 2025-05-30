Bill Keeps Children From Being Charged As Adults

HARRISBURG – A bill that would end the practice of charging children as adults in PA’s criminal justice system has been introduced by Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb. The lawmaker said children are children and should never be charged as adults in our justice system. He added that research has shown that young people tried as adults have higher rates of recidivism than those who remain in the juvenile system. House Bill 1383 aims to protect and rehabilitate young Pennsylvanians by repealing the direct file law so that youth can be tried as youth and given the resources they need to avoid a lifetime in the criminal legal system. It requires that all children be treated as children and never prosecuted as adults.