Bill Keeps Cash Use At School Events

HARRISBURG – The PA House Commerce Committee unanimously approved legislation sponsored by Adams County Rep. Dan Moul which would make cash an acceptable form of payment for admission to school-sponsored events. Moul told the committee that many PA schools are rejecting cash and requiring spectators to use credit or debit cards. To make matters worse, some events conduct ticket sales exclusively online through an app which has disenfranchised many seniors, poor people, and children who may not have credit cards, smart phones or the technical capabilities to access the internet to purchase tickets. He added that people simply want to see their child, grandchild or friends play sports. House Bill 685 would permit anyone to pay with cash to gain admission to a high school sporting event or activity. The bill now goes to the full PA House for consideration.