Bill Keeping Estate Proceeds Local Advances

HARRISBURG – A bill to ensure that estates of residents who die without a will or heirs remain in their home communities, rather than going to the state’s General Fund has unanimously passed the PA House Judiciary Committee. Bill sponsor, Rep. Torren Ecker of Adams & Cumberland Counties says while rare, there are cases where Pennsylvanians pass away without a will or family. Currently, proceeds from their estates are sent to Harrisburg and absorbed into the state budget. Ecker believes those funds should stay in the communities where these individuals lived, supporting local non-profits. House Bill 1091 would direct such estates to non-profit organizations within the county of the deceased’s residence. The bill moves to the full House for consideration.