Bill Informs Parents Of Type 1 Diabetes

HARRISBURG – Parents would receive information detailing the warning signs of type 1 diabetes under legislation approved with bipartisan support by the PA Senate Education Committee. Dauphin County Democrat Rep. Justin Fleming introduced House Bill 2185 after his daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2020. The bill requires that all parents and guardians of students receive a fact sheet outlining the warning signs of the disease as early detection of the common symptoms can prevent serious health complications. Committee Chairman, Republican Schuylkill County Sen. Dave Argall praised Fleming for sharing his family’s story and working to prevent other PA families from suffering due to similar situations. The bill now advances to the full state Senate for consideration.