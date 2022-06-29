Bill Increases Opportunities For Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadets

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill to provide a pathway for Valley Forge Military Academy and College cadets to commission early into the PA Army National Guard as an U.S. Officer in the Army. Senate Bill 1194 establishes a PA Military Academy Assistance Program to recruit, train, educate, and retain cadets from Valley Forge, helping them become commissioned officers in the PA Army National Guard through the Reserve Officer Early Commissioning process. Through the program, they would receive educational grants for military academy attendance to first attain an associate degree and military commission. The program would also support attendance at a participating state university or provide partial funding to complete their undergraduate degree at any college or university within the Commonwealth. The bill now goes to the state House.