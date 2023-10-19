Bill Increases Access To Addiction Treatment Programs

HARRISBURG – The state Senate in Harrisburg unanimously passed a bill to increase access to licensed addiction treatment programs for Pennsylvanians. The pandemic triggered a critical shortage of staff. Senate Bill 941 would ensure the programs can operate with the levels of service and treatment needed, while also providing an opportunity to expand their workforce. It provides regulatory flexibility to create solutions to workforce shortages and help those needing treatment get access quicker. It also would establish annual reporting requirements to lawmakers regarding unnecessary barriers to workforce recruitment and access to treatment. PA has seen an increase in opioid use from unprecedented amounts of drugs smuggled across the southern border. The bill now goes to the state House.