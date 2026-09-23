Bill Improves Tracking Of Tick Borne Illness

HARRISBURG – Legislation from Rep. Catherine Wallen of Adams & Cumberland Counties would improve PA’s ability to track tick-borne diseases and ensure medical professionals have up-to-date information to diagnose and treat them. Wallen says as someone who lives with Lyme disease, she knows firsthand the challenges that come with a tick-borne illness. While Lyme disease is the most recognized tick-borne illness, other diseases are also a growing concern. Babesiosis, which is transmitted by ticks, is not currently included on PA’s list of reportable diseases. The PA Department of Health has previously supported adding babesiosis to the state’s reportable disease list. Wallen’s bill would require health care practitioners, facilities, and laboratories to report such cases to the Department of Health. House Bill 2710 also would require medical professionals to complete one hour of continuing education focused on tick-borne disease diagnosis and treatment as part of their initial licensing and renewal requirements. Wallen said action is needed to improve disease surveillance while also giving health care providers the tools they need to recognize tick-borne illnesses.