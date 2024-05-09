Bill Improves Telemedicine In PA

HARRISBURG – With support from the PA Senate, Senate Bill 739, aimed at strengthening telemedicine in PA now advances to the state House. Telemedicine has proven to be a multi-faceted approach to alleviate wait times in healthcare facilities, serve as an alternative to residents who are unable to make it to their doctor’s appointments in person, and allow for better coordination among healthcare providers. The measure also sets a base for how telemedicine will be covered by insurance companies and medical providers in PA.