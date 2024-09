Bill Improves Nonprofit Fundraising

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation to help nonprofit organizations improve their fundraising efforts. Senate Bill 667 would modernize the small games of chance law by allowing nonprofit organizations to use mobile or online payment services, such as Paypal or Venmo. Currently, only cash and checks are permitted under state law. The bill would not allow for online play or live drawings. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.