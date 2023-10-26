Bill Improves Care In PA Nursing Homes

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Health & Human Services Committee approved a bipartisan bill which would enhance the quality of health care for senior citizens. Senate Bill 668 would address a workforce shortage that exists in PA’s nursing homes. The bill would enable certified nurse aides or CNAs to train to become Certified Medication Aides (CMAs) and deliver common, minimally invasive prescribed medications to residents of nursing facilities. Currently, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses are the only authorized caregivers who can administer medications to nursing home residents. CNAs would be able to complete a certified medication administration program from the PA Department of Education which would include a minimum of 40 hours of classroom and clinical training. CNAs who complete the program would be registered as CMAs and would be authorized to administer certain prescribed medications in facilities. The certification would require renewal every two years. The bill now goes to the full state Senate.