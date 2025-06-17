Bill Impacts Ticket Resellers & Buyers

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation to cut costs for Pennsylvanians who buy event tickets through resellers has passed the PA House. House Bill 967 would cap extra fees at 5% for buyers and 5% for sellers, so event goers can save money and ticket resellers can still profit. Bill supporters say they believe companies should be able to make a profit, but they do not want to see exorbitant fees charged to consumers wanting to attend a concert, comedy show or sporting event. The bill goes to the PA Senate for review.