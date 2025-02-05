Bill Impacts PA Intermediate Units

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation which would allow intermediate units to own facilities for instructional space overwhelmingly passed the PA House. Every year, more than 175,000 students and 50,000 educators receive services and training from IUs. Currently, IUs are only permitted to own office space and warehouse facilities, not facilities used for instructional space. House Bill 201 would allow IUs to own their instructional spaces, enabling them to choose what works best for them and the students they serve while controlling educational costs. The bill would help make sure that taxpayer money goes where it should—to providing IU students with a top-notch education. The legislation is now on its way to the PA Senate.