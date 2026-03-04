Bill Impacts ICE Agents In PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Amanda Cappelletti of Delaware & Montgomery Counties has introduced Senate Bill 1193 which would prevent civil immigration arrests by ICE agents inside or within 1,000 feet of Commonwealth owned facilities and facilities owned or leased by political subdivisions unless authorized by a judicial warrant. It would further allow anyone subjected to an unlawful arrest to sue. Spaces that the legislation would protect include an agency or department over which the Governor exercises executive authority; a public benefit corporation, public authority, board, or commission for which the Governor appoints the chairperson, CEO or a majority of the members of the governing body. Examples include but are not limited to PennDOT buildings, state museums, and the state Capitol Building. Political subdivision facilities would include any county, city, borough, incorporated town, township, school district, vocational school district and county institution owned or leased building. Examples include, but are not limited, to county courthouses, public schools, and municipal buildings. The bill is before the PA Senate Judiciary Committee.