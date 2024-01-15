Bill Impacts Egg Alternatives

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman introduced legislation to combat mislabeling of egg alternatives. Currently, there are no requirements for egg alternatives to be clearly distinguished from eggs and egg products, despite not having the nutritional value of eggs. The bill would require the FDA to issue guidance for nationwide enforcement of mislabeled egg alternatives and require the FDA to report to Congress two years after enactment on actions taken with respect to food that is misbranded. The bipartisan legislation would also nullify any guidance with respect to eggs or egg products that is not consistent with its standards. PA Farm Bureau President Chris Hoffman supports the bill saying it is not about attacking another product, rather it is false advertising for a product to be labeled as “eggs” when it was not derived from poultry.