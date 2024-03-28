Bill Helps Seniors Stay In Their Homes

HARRISBURG – Legislation which would help seniors stay in their homes has passed the PA House. House Bill 1646 would create an option for older adults and incapacitated individuals to designate an individual to receive notice when property taxes are delinquent and the property is at risk for a sheriff sale. Bill sponsor, Chester County Rep. Chris Pielli said as a former Court Appointed Guardianship Attorney, he saw clients who lost their homes as a result of unpaid property taxes. Too often, these were individuals with cognitive impairment or those who were otherwise incapacitated and could not pay tax bills without assistance. Tragically, these same individuals sometimes had the financial means, but were so impaired they were unable to keep up with payments. He added it’s unfair to leave these people to try and pay these bills alone. The measure now heads to the state Senate for consideration.