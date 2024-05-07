Bill Helps PA Veterans’ Families Access Burial Benefits

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill to help the families of deceased U.S. military veterans access their federal VA burial benefits. Senate Bill 1139 would require funeral directors, funeral parlors or cemetery companies to notify the director of the county veterans assistance office when a veteran living in the county dies. They also would have to provide the deceased veteran’s family with contact information for the county director. Many families are unaware of the VA burial benefits for veterans and the goal of the measure is to ensure more veterans and their families can access the benefits, which the veterans earned through service to our country. The bill moves now to the PA House.