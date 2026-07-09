Bill Helps PA Fruit Farmers Impacted By Spring Freeze

HARRISBURG – Legislation allowing PA fruit farmers to access disaster grant funding to assist them in recovering from the recent spring freeze has been offered by Adams County Rep. Dan Moul. Reports from producers are that the perennial fruit crop for this year has been decimated due to the recent freeze that took place across PA. While some may be salvageable, the outlook is unfortunately bleak. The economic impact to the state from the Adams County fruit belt alone contributes an estimated $1-2 billion and ranks 4th in the U.S for apple production, not to mention the other fruits harvested across the state like peaches, plums, and various berries. House Bill 2689 would allow PA fruit farmers who have been impacted by the recent freeze to access funds under the Agriculture Rapid Response Disaster Readiness Program for assistance that is not covered by crop insurance or Federal programs offered by USDA. The bill is before the PA House Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee.