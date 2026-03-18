Bill Helps PA Farmers With Transportation

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation which cuts red tape for PA farmers. Senate Bill 203 eliminates outdated transportation rules for farmers, giving them greater flexibility to drive certain farm vehicles at night. Currently, state law prohibits certain farm vehicles from driving on PA roadways between sunset and sunrise. While well-intentioned, the prohibition fails to reflect how safe and road ready these vehicles are at all hours. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties, would lift this restriction, giving farmers flexibility to operate their vehicles, ranging from small cars to larger trucks, when their work demands it. Rothman said the needs of animals, crops, structures, and equipment aren’t limited to daylight hours, so it’s critical that farm vehicles be readily available for agricultural use as needed. The bill now moves to the PA House.