Bill Helps PA Domestic Violence Victims With Unemployment Compensation

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Lehigh County Rep. Ryan Mackenzie that would help PA domestic violence victims when applying for unemployment compensation benefits was approved by the state House Labor and Industry Committee. House Bill 1446 would clarify current law regarding a domestic violence victim’s eligibility for benefits. Under the bill, victims would have several methods for documenting their situation and the benefit application process, which can sometimes take months, would be faster. It would end any confusion for employers when someone leaves work due to a domestic violence situation by providing them with automatic relief from charges to avoid impacting their tax rates for these claims, unless the domestic violence situation itself was attributable to the employment. The bill is supported by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Community Legal Services, and Philadelphia Legal Assistance. The bill now moves to the full House.