Bill Helps Nurses Identify Abuse Of The Elderly

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced which will help educate nurses in identifying the signs of elder abuse for the individuals in their care. If signed into law, House Bill 588 would require one hour of the currently mandated 30 hours of board-approved continuing education for nursing license renewal to focus on recognizing the signs of and reporting older adult abuse. Supporters of the measure say this is a commonsense approach to help our front-line caregivers identify the signs of elder abuse and protect the vulnerable citizens in their care. The bill has broad bipartisan support and was referred to the PA House Professional Licensure Committee for consideration.