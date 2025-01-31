Bill Helps Human Trafficking Victims Get Justice

HARRISBURG – The PA House Judiciary Committee approved a bill making it easier for human trafficking victims to bring lawsuits against their offenders. PA’s human trafficking protections include a provision specifically authorizing civil lawsuits to be brought by victims against any person who participates in the human trafficking of a victim. Some cases may be brought in the county where the victim resides, while others may also be filed in a county where the human trafficking violations occurred. House Bill 277 would allow civil lawsuits to be brought either where the victim resides or where the violations occurred. It would provide greater flexibility as to where victims can file legal action in order to hold their perpetrators accountable. The bill now goes before the full PA House.