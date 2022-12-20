Bill Helps Americans To Save For Retirement

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker has joined with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to introduce the Retirement Savings For Americans Act. The bill will improve retirement security and financial well-being for low and middle-income American workers by establishing a new program that gives eligible workers access to portable, tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts. As many as six in ten workers lack access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan. and roughly half of households are at risk of taking a cut to their standard of living in retirement. The bill also offers federal matching contributions for low and middle-income workers, with the match beginning to phase out at median income. Smucker hopes that the legislation will advance next session. The full text of the bill can be seen by clicking on Rep. Smucker’s photo below.