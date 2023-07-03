Bill Guarantees Credit Transfers From PA Community Colleges

HARRISBURG – Legislation which would guarantee that credits obtained at a PA State System of Higher Education community college transfers toward a similar program at a four-year college or university has passed the PA House. Each year, roughly 30,000 PA community college students transfer to a 4-year university, with 85% staying in state. But more and more community college students are finding it easier to transfer to out-of-state universities in order to have all of their credits recognized and transfer with full junior level standing. With declining enrollment in institutions across PA, the bill would encourage students to pursue further education in-state and retain their talents here. House Bill 897 now heads to the state Senate.