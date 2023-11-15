Pension Boost Sought For Government/Public School Retirees

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers are advancing an estimated $1.8 billion boost to the pensions of state government and public school retirees. Bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Steve Malagari said the bill is a modest request to help tens of thousands of pensioners with their financial struggles amid steep increases in inflation. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler recalled the past management of the state’s school employee pension system that included deferred payments and steep increases in property taxes to help make up for it. Under House Bill 1416, an estimated 69,000 pensioners would see an average annual bump in their pensions of a couple hundred dollars a month. The bill goes on to the state Senate.