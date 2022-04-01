Bill Gives Parents Control Over Inappropriate Content In School Curriculum

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument plans to sponsor a bill that would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in curriculum and materials and notify parents that their child’s coursework includes such content. According to Aument, his office has been contacted in recent months by parents concerned with the content of their children’s school curriculum and frustrated by the unfortunate interactions with administrators who subsequently dismissed their concerns. His office has also been provided with some disturbing examples of these materials from local schools in Lancaster County as well as some schools across the state. Under the bill, parents would then have the opportunity to review the materials and the power to opt their children out of that coursework. If the parent opts their child out of the coursework, the child will be provided with a non-explicit alternative. Aument is working with stakeholders to have language for the bill introduced in the near future.