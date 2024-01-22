Bill Gives PA Voters Say On High Impact Warehouses

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced that would give voters the final say over whether new high-impact warehouses and distribution centers should be approved in their community. Bill sponsor, Northampton County Rep. Joe Emrick said high-impact warehouses and distribution centers have had a devastating impact. The loss of open space and farmland coupled with a lack of adequate infrastructure magnified by increased truck traffic and higher amounts of air, sound, and light pollution are just some of the negative effects. Under House Bill 1960, approval by voter referendum would be required for a warehouse or distribution center that is a development of regional significance at least 100,000 square feet in size and on three acres of land or more. Current law states that a “development of regional significance” is any land development that, because of its character, magnitude or location, will have substantial effect upon the health, safety or welfare of citizens in more than one municipality. The designation ensures smaller businesses open for retail sales would not be impacted by the referendum requirement.