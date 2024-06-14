Bill Gives More Oversight Of Pharmacy Benefit Managers In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee unanimously approved a bill that would give the Commonwealth more oversight over Pharmacy Benefit Managers or PBMs. House Bill 1993 would will direct the Insurance Department to develop a process for hearing and resolving pharmacy complaints against a PBM. PBMs will report to the department the amount of rebates and payments received from drug manufacturers, and how those rebates and payments were distributed. It will also limit or ban several practices by PBMs that harm independent pharmacies. Since the beginning of the year, more than 140 pharmacies have closed in PA. The legislation will help level the playing field for independent pharmacies, giving Pennsylvanians more choices to fill their prescriptions.