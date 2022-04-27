Bill Gives Crime Victims Legal Standing In Court

HARRISBURG – Legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier that would give crime victims legal standing in court has passed the PA House. House Bill 2464 expands PA’s Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights to assure that victims would have the ability to stand in court and assert their own rights. Currently, crime victims are beholden to the prosecutors handling their cases or the agencies supervising their offenders. It is up to these people to honor the victims’ protections. The statute would be a part of Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment to guarantee crime victims’ rights. At the time the constitutional amendment was being deliberated, more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians voted in approval, but it was ultimately set aside due to a technicality with the ballot question. The bill now goes to the state Senate.