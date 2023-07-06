Bill Gets Tough On PA Catalytic Converter Thefts

HARRISBURG – In an effort to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in PA, legislation has been approved in the state House. Under House Bill 791, anyone attempting to sell a catalytic converter to a scrap processor would be required to provide the year, make, model, and VIN number of the vehicle from which it came. Buyers would be required to photograph the catalytic converter and the person selling it at the time of sale, as well as withholding payment for 48 hours after the purchase of the item. PA ranks third in the U.S. for the theft of catalytic converters. The bill now goes to the state Senate.