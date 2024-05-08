Bill Extends Medicaid Coverage For Doulas

HARRISBURG – A bill that that would extend Medicaid coverage to doula services in PA was approved by the PA House. Under House Bill 1608, Medicaid would reimburse certified doulas for providing childbirth education and support services, including physical and emotional support, during pregnancy, labor and delivery and up to one year postpartum. The bill also would establish a Doula Advisory Board to set standards and requirements for doulas practicing in PA. The board would include a diverse membership, including practicing providers and representatives from various state agencies. The bill goes to the state Senate.