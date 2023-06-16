Bill Extends A Social Security COLA Moratorium

HARRISBURG – Legislation extending the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment moratorium when determining eligibility for the state’s prescription drug programs for seniors has unanimously passed the PA House. House Bill 1184 would safeguard PA seniors by ensuring they can access essential medications through the PACE and PACENET programs. Currently, PACE and PACENET benefits about 231,000 older Pennsylvanians. When Social Security COLA increases occur, some discover they exceed income eligibility thresholds and are no longer eligible. Thanks to the last extension in 2021, about 10,000 PACE and PACENET cardholders were able to retain their benefits despite Social Security COLA increases. That moratorium is to expire on Dec. 31, 2023. According to bill sponsor, Dauphin County Rep. Patty Kim, the projected 8.7% Social Security COLA for 2023 could result in over 29,000 older adults losing their benefits due to exceeding eligibility limits. In response, Kim proposed extending the Social Security COLA moratorium until Dec. 31, 2025.