Bill Expediting Abandoned Vehicle Processing Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation that would expedite junk title processing of abandoned vehicles. House Bill 2251 would require PennDOT to complete certain administrative steps faster to allow for expedited receipt of junk titles. Currently, it can take months for PennDOT to process junk titles, which leaves tow truck operators responsible for the non-working vehicle. Ensuring the reasonable processing and delivery of junk titles will greatly assist tow truck operators who don’t have the space or resources to store vehicles for an extended period of time. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.