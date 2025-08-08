Bill Expands Semi-Automatic Firearms Use For Hunting

HARRISBURG – Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin plans to introduce a measure allowing hunters in PA to use semi-automatic firearms for hunting, provided the firearm is limited to a three-round capacity. Laughlin says the PA Game Commission authorizes the use of semi-automatic rifles for small game, but prohibits their use for big game hunting, despite widespread acceptance and use of these firearms in other states. Many hunters already use semi-automatic shotguns for turkey and waterfowl hunting with a 3-shell limit. The proposal would apply the same 3-round standard to rifles for hunting game such as deer and bear. It would not allow high-capacity magazines or fully automatic weapons. It provides hunters with additional options, particularly those with physical limitations that make operating bolt-action or pump-action rifles more difficult. A co-sponsorship memo seek support of his proposal is being circulated.