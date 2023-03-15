Bill Expands PA’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El and York County Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, introduced legislation to expand PA’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by equalizing income levels, increasing rebate amounts, and raising the highest income bracket for homeowners and renters. The lawmakers said currently the highest available rebate is $650 for homeowners and renters with up to $8,000 in household income, with lower rebates available for those with higher incomes; while homeowners with income up to $35,000 qualify for a property tax rebate, renters can only receive a rent rebate if their income does not exceed $15,000. If enacted, House Bill 389 would have the same income brackets and increase the rebate amounts for homeowners and renters.