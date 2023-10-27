Bill Expands Parental Access To What Students Learn In School

HARRISBURG – Parents are a step closer to being better able to determine what students are taught after the state Senate approved a bill to enhance curriculum transparency. Senate Bill 340 would require schools to post on a publicly accessible website an internet link or title for every textbook and course syllabus used for each class. The bill also would require the state academic standards to be posted on the same website. Schools would have 30 days to update the website any time a textbook, syllabus or the state academic standards are changed. Bill sponsor, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties says the tools our teachers are using to instruct our students should not be hidden and parents have the right to know what their students are learning when they go to school. The bill now heads to the PA House.