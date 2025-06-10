Bill Expands Overdose Reporting In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that would ensure known or suspected drug overdoses treated by EMS providers are tracked in a statewide mapping system. When EMS encounter an overdose, that information doesn’t automatically go into a tracking system. Senate Bill 89 would require the PA Department of Health to coordinate with State Police to ensure real-time overdose reporting by EMS providers is incorporated into the statewide mapping system. EMS would report the date and time of the overdose; location where it occurred; known or suspected controlled substances administered or inhaled, ingested, or injected by the victim; details about any overdose reversal drugs administered; and whether the situation was fatal or nonfatal. The bill goes to the state House.